BJP State unit working president in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP State Unit working president Ravindra Chavan will arrive in the city on February 3, the first time after taking on this organisational responsibility.

He will stay here throughout the day. Ravindra Chavan will hold a meeting with present and past members of Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti (PS) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC)

Chavan will seek everyone's opinion in this meeting against the backdrop of BJP contesting the local body elections on its own. A programme will be held in his presence at the party office in Osmanpura, at 10.30 am. In this programme, leaders and activists of other parties will join the BJP. After that, he will attend a meeting of the organisation at a hotel, at 11 am. Chavan will hold a meeting of former corporators of CSMC at the BJP office, at 3 pm.

The State working president of the BJP will conduct a meeting of ZP and PS members at 4 pm. Later, he will visit the residences of party leaders and office bearers.