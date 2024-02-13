BJP will not get more than 200 seats in LS polls: Sanjay Raut

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MP Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP cannot directly make alliance with Congress. This is the reason why it is welcoming admission of Congress leaders in the party.

Training his gun towards BJP, he said, “No matter how many such leaders you take into the party, you will not get more than 200 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Raut also revealed that two years ago, Ashok Chavan was about to leave the party along with Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray held Jansamvad Yatra in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday. Raut, along with Thackeray, halted in the city in the night.

While speaking to media persons on Tuesday morning, Raut said, “ What face will Modi show to the country. It is just the face of falsehood. Modi, while addressing a gathering in Nanded, has informed how Ashok Chavan had disrespected the martyrs of Kargil War. What happened to it today? Has the issue been washed out by taking him in the BJP? questioned Raut. As per this system, in the coming LS elections, they could not get more than 200 seats, he stressed.

“Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis elaborated in detail how the Irrigation and Adarsh scams have taken place. After seeing what Modi had said, I wonder where ‘Maharashtra Majha’ has been taken,” said Shiv Sena leader.

Ashok Chavan is not Congress. Until yesterday, he was distributing seats. He was to leave the party, two years ago, along with Shinde. He has been striving for it since the last few days. He is an intelligent administrator. He has a strong dominance on organisational activities, but the decision is dangerous for him, said Raut.

Wave of Shiv Sena

He claimed that no matter how much the BJP does horse trading. No matter how many MLAs and MPs go, we will have ten more seats than last term in the coming elections. Even if they bring US president Joe Biden or Prime Minister of Britain, apart from the star leaders of our country, it will not make any difference here. Mind well, Shiv Sena's flag will be hoisted here, Raut stressed.