CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief at loss of lives in Maharashtra bus accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of 26 passengers in a bus fire incident that took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district and described it as "unfortunate, sad and heart-wrenching".

The Chief Minister wrote on his official Twitter handle: "My thoughts are with the grieving families. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls in his holy feet and for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Yogi Adityanath's Twitter message described the incident of a bus catching fire on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, resulting in the tragic loss of lives, as extremely saddening and heart-wrenching.

Notably, a passenger bus on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra caught fire claiming lives of 26 people, including three children. A total of 33 people were travelling by bus from Yavatmal to Pune. The incident occurred in Buldhana district of Maharashtra at 1.30 am on Saturday.

