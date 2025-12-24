BJP's campaigning office to be inaugurated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The central campaign office of the Bharatiya Janata Party, set up at Tapadia Kasliwal Ground on Jalna Road in view of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, will be inaugurated at 11 am on December 25.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, BJP City president Kishore Shitole, and others will grace the event. All party office-bearers and workers have been urged to attend the inaugural programme.