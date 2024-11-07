BJP's protection of women harassers: Aaditya Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray alleged that BJP leaders protect harassers of women and perform Aarti on them. He was speaking in a public meeting held at Pishore on Thursday evening to canvass for MLA Udasingh Rajput, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at Kannad Assembly Constituency.

Aaditya Thackeray said that the Mahayuti Government in power did the job of creating conflict between castes.

“If we want Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream, we will have to oust the BJP from power and bring the MVA Government again,” he said.

MLA Udaysingh Rajput, Leader of Opposition to Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, District Chief Raju Rathod, Avachit Walvale, former legislator Kishore Patil and others were seated on the dais.