BJP's sarcasm, Sena's damage control, Congress happy

Memes go viral on social media after Rajya Sabha elections

Aurangabad, June 11:

Elections were held on Friday for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra. After the dramatic turn of events in the election and high voltage drama which continued till dawn, 3 members of Mahavikas Aghadi and 3 members of BJP were elected. One Sena candidate was defeated. After the election, it started raining memes on social media. BJP activists targeted Shiv Sena with sarcastic memes. While, Sena leaders and activists did damage control. Congress was happy that a candidate was elected.

The results of the Rajya Sabha elections were announced at 4 am. Messages of congratulations started pouring in on social media since morning. Activists, leaders, supporters of different parties started expressing their views. BJP workers scoffed at the Sena. Photos of secret friendship of Sena and MIM were being shared in large numbers. Also, messages congratulating Devendra Fadnavis and praising his leadership skills went viral. Memes targeting Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and Mahavikas Aghadi leaders were also largely shared on social media. Sena activists then went into damage control and tried to defend the party. City leaders appealed to the candidates to keep working.

While the Sena-BJP war was raging, the Congress party had nothing to do with it. Activists were busy showering congratulations on 10 elected candidates from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states. Messages congratulating Imran Pratapgadhi were largely circulated on social media. The activists also advised the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to teach a lesson to the independent candidates who betrayed the party.