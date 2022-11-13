BJY attracting attention of nation towards burning issues

Aurangabad:

The former social welfare minister Chandrakant Handore today underlined that people irrespective of their caste, region and language from all walks of life are uniting through Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The public meeting of Rahul Gandhi scheduled to be held at Shegaon on November 18 at 3 pm will turn out to be a mammoth gathering, he stressed.

Handore (who is the founder president of Bhimshakti Samajik Sanstha) was leaving for Buldhana via Aurangabad. While speaking to media persons in the city, Handore said, “There is a dire need of preserving the democracy and the Constitution today. People have been fed up with the hike in prices. Rahul Gandhi, through the rally, has attracted the attention of the whole nation towards the basic issues or questions of the country. This is the reason why he is getting an overwhelming response to the rally. Henceforth the gathering at Shegaon will also be a successful one.” We all have been engaged for the preparation of the rally with zeal and enthusiasm, he said.