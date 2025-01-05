Black magic couldn't hide the truth: Minor girl's assault exposed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old girl residing in an industrial area here was found to be pregnant and experiencing excessive bleeding. This medical emergency, triggered by a desperate attempt to terminate the pregnancy through black magic, led to the shocking revelation of a sexual assault.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Patil (21, Sendurja Washim district). Manoj is in a relationship with the victim over the past year and a half. Their friendship blossomed after meeting at a relative's wedding, and they maintained contact through frequent phone calls. However, the friendship took a sinister turn in November 2024 when Manoj allegedly lured the victim to a friend's flat near the Nayara petrol pump in the industrial area and sexually assaulted her.

Assault Exposed

Despite the victim's initial refusal to file a complaint, Police Sub-Inspector Ravsaheb Kakad registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, at the MIDC Waluj police station. PI Krishna Shinde is currently supervising the ongoing investigation.

Black magic angle adds twist to assault case

The victim reportedly resorted to black magic to terminate her pregnancy, leading to severe bleeding on January 2. This medical emergency brought the case to light when doctors alerted the MIDC Waluj police. Despite her reluctance to file a complaint, the police stepped in. “As the victim is a minor, we registered the case on behalf of the government,” said PI Krishna Shinde. PSI Bhagyashri Shinde is now spearheading the investigation. This case highlights the grave consequences of sexual assault and the importance of timely medical intervention and police action.