Blackening face incident mars reservation movement: Jarange

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maratha reservation movement leader, Manoj Jarange Patil, on Tuesday expressed his concern saying, “ The incident of blackening face of Dr Ramesh Tarakh because he submitted a memorandum to the District Collector opposing the movement in Antarwali Sarati is unfortunate. This incident has marred the reservation movement.”

Under heavy police protection and accompanied by a convoy of Maratha activists' vehicles, Jarange left for Antarwali Sarati. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city since June 13 and was discharged today (on June 25) as his condition improved. While speaking to media persons, before leaving for Antarwali Sarati, he said that yesterday's incident has tarnished the reservation movement.

Dr Tarakh opposed the movement in the village, and I did not wish to comment on it said Jarange emphasizing that no one should commit acts that would hurt the sentiments of the community. People from all over Maharashtra are involved in the movement, and I cannot control everyone's actions. Nevertheless, blackening someone's face is not justified, he mentioned.

When asked about the increase in his police protection, Jarange replied, “The people from Yeola have threatened to draw swords, and the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must have taken note of this and increased my security.”

He reiterated Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s comments on the rise of casteism. “ The Minister Shambhuraje Desai has appealed to the leaders of both sides to refrain from speaking until July 13, therefore, I would not comment further,” said Jarange mentioning that he is proceeding to Antarwali as a usual routine. Jarange also pointed out that Dhangar leaders do not consider the OBC community as their opponents in villages.

Three to four generations passed

The Maratha reservation movement leader said, “ From July 6 to 13, the planning has been made to awaken the Maratha community. They will not stop until they achieve reservation. “ I have dedicated my life for this movement, and it is not necessary to respond to everyone who speaks against it. Our community’s 3-4 generations have been affected by this issue,” said Jarange.