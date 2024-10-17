Bleak chances of getting nomination prompted MLC Chavan to

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the past year, MLC Satish Chavan has called Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) Ajit Pawar to the Gangapur constituency at least 6 to 7 times to inaugurate various development works the DyCM funded. It is inappropriate to undertake development works first and then criticise the state government. He has been preparing to contest the elections for the past two years and is now aware that there will be a BJP candidate in the constituency where he was eyeing. He guessed of not receiving a ticket, therefore, he has made this statement, said Shinde Sena's spokesperson, MLA Sanjay Shirsat.

Shirsat spoke to the media persons on Thursday. When the newsmen asked his take on the disappointment expressed by Chavan, Shirsat made the above statement. He said, “ It is a separate issue that MLC Chavan wanted to contest the election. However, it is wrong to hold the Mahayuti responsible for that. If you want to contest elections, speak accordingly and avoid criticising anyone, gave Shirsat a friendly piece of advice to Chavan. He also indicated that many individuals would be joining the Shinde faction in the coming days.