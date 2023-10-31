Blockade on Samruddhi Mahamarg for resrevation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Maratha community from Jalgaon Feran village of the district blocked the Samruddhi Mahamarg for some time in support of Manoj Jarange Patil’s hunger strike for Maratha reservation.

Many people have shown their support to the agitation in the city and adjoining areas through circular hunger strikes, candle marches, shaving heads and blocking the road. The protestors from Jalgaon Pheran blocked Samruddhi Mahamarg for one hour and raised slogans.

The Bhatka Joshi community has publicly supported the agitators who were staging a circular hunger strike at Naregaon in support of Manoj Jarange Patil's fight for the Maratha reservation. Akash Gonde, Amol Gangawane, Avinash Kanade and others were present.

Dyaneshwar Bakal, Bhushan Bakal, Raju Bakal, Kishore Dahihande and others from Chikalthana are participating in the indefinite circular hunger strike being staged at Chikalthana.