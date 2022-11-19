Blood donation camp at Chaitanya Valley

The event began with the inauguration by chief guest and noted spine surgeon from Marathwada Dr Vivek Deshmukh. Prashant Shelke and Anil Borse were the guests of honour. Eminent personalities like EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre and MLA Haribhau Bagade graced the event. A parent Nilesh Date started the camp by donating blood. Members of the management, parents and well-wishers participated enthusiastically. Certificates were distributed to the donors.