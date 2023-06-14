Blood donation camp at Dnyanada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp was organised at Dnyanada English School, Pokhari by the MGM Blood Bank to mark the World Blood Donor Day. Thirteen parents donated blood.

The blood group of the newly admitted students of Step 1 and the haemoglobin level of interested parents, teachers and students was checked.

The team of doctors and staff included Dr Snehal Patil, Dr Shatabdi Pal, Gautam Koranne, K G Chabukwar, P R Bhojane, M A Jadhav and Sunil Gawli.

The camp was inaugurated by principal Mamta Jaiswal.