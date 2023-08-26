Blood donation camp at Fores Elastomech

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fores Elastomech India Pvt Ltd hosted a blood donation camp at their factory premises in Waluj MIDC recently to mark the birthday of its managing director P J Swamy. CSR advisor, Bajaj Auto Ltd C P Tripathi inaugurated the camp. The event was organised under the guidance of director (HR) P Swarnalata and was graced by dignitaries from Waluj industrial sector.

Members from the Fores family and the vendor community volunteered to the noble cause. The camp was organised in association with the Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank of Dr Hedgewar Ruganalaya. A total of 185 persons donated blood. The donors were awarded a certificate of appreciation. Fores showcased its commitment to social responsibility and community welfare through this initiative, a company statement said.