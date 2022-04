Blood donation camp held at Jain temple

Aurangabad, April 3:

Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti and Khandelwal Digambar Jain Pachayat Parshwanath Mandir Rajabazar and Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Sabha jointly organized a blood donation camp at Rajabazar Jain Mandir on Sunday.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Panchayat president Lalit Patni, GM Bothra, Nilesh Savalkar and Pravin Gangwal. Nilesh Pahade, working president Rajesh Mutha donated blood to mark the inauguration of the camp.

On this occasion, Pravin Gangwal was felicitated for donating blood 100 times and Prashant Gangwal was also felicitated for donating blood 50 times. Treasurer Sanjay Surana, organiser Ankur Sahuji, assistant secretary Ajit Chandaliya and others were present.