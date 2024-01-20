Blood donation camp in Begumpura on Jan 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An old Shri Ram temple is located in Patelwada of the Begumpura area. The Begumpura Mitra Mandal has organised various programmes to celebrate the Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram idol in Ayodhya at this temple. On January 21, a blood donation camp and distribution of the Maha Prasad will be held at Jagdamba temple. A Maha arti will be held at 12 pm on January 22, said Sagar Shinde. Sandesh Dongre, Suraj Patel and others have appealed to participate in the camp.