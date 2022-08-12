Blood donation camp on Aug 14

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

A blood donation camp has been organised jointly by the Samyak Group, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) and Lions Club of Aurangabad Central at Samyak Estate, Plot No-P 13, Shendra Five Star MIDC, from 9.30 am on August 14.

The blood donation camp has been organised in support of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to reduce the blood shortage in the city. The organisers have appealed to participate in the camp and donate blood.