Blood donation camp on Feb 7

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

A blood donation camp has been organized on the occasion of the anniversary of Aushadhi Bhavan by the Aurangabad District Chemist and Druggist Association. The camp will be organised on February 7, at Aushadhi Bhavan Gomtesh Market, Dalalwadi, New Gulmandi road between 10 am to 4 pm.

The camp will be inaugurated by MLC Ambadas Danve. Joint commissioner of the Aurangabad division of the Food and Drug Administration Sajay Kale, joint commissioner S Kaleshwar will be present. Secretary Vinod Lohade and association members have appealed to participate in the camp in large numbers.