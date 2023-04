Blood donation camp on Parshuram Janmotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp has been organised by the Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj, Brahman Samaj Samanvay Samiti and Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Samiti on the occasion of the Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav on April 16 from 9 am to 3 pm at various places in the city. The camp will be held at ‘Kanva Bhavan', 12th Yojana, Shivajinagar area, Nath Temple, Aurangpura, Gurukul Turf, Jabinda Estate, Sangramnagar Flyover and Vitthal Rukmini Temple, Bajajnagar-Waluj.