Blood donation camp on the occasion of Basaveshwar Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 102 people including 80 men and 22 women donated blood in the blood donation camp organized on Sunday on the occasion of Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti.

A blood donation camp was conducted by Shivam Medical Services Institute at Prabhu Panditaradhya Veerashaiva Mandir in Makai Gate area. The camp was inaugurated by G Srikanth, Joint commissioner of State Goods and Services Tax. Balaji Mule, vice president (Human Resources) of Lokmat presided over the programme. MP BB Patil, Special Inspector General of Police KM Mallikarjun Prasanna, entrepreneur Somnathappa Sakhre, Dr Prabhakar Jirvankar, professor in the department of medicine in GMCH, Shekhar Khole, president of the Ayurvedic association were prominently present.

On this occasion, principal of government teachers college Nalini Chaundekar-Mule, president of Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti district committee Sandhya Limbhare, Vilas Sambhahare, Dilip Gavander, Dnyaneshwarappa Kharde, Shiva Khandkhule, Shiva Swami, Rajesh Kothale, President of the Jayanti committee of Veerashaiva youth association, Dilipappa Mirajgave, Umesh Daruwale and others were present. Devidasappa Unche, Ramesh Unche, Praveen Unche, Sagar Sambherao, Saurabh Sambhare, Santosh Sambherao and Vaishali Unche made efforts for the success of the camp. Blood collection was done by the divisional blood bank of the government medical college and hospital.