Blood donation of 105 donors in MP Law College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp was organised in the Manikchand Pahade Law college under the national service scheme department on Sunday. In all, 105 donors donated blood in the camp, informed programme officer Dr Dinesh Kolte.

A blood donation camp is organised every year in the college. The camp was inaugurated by principal Dr CM Rao. Deputy principal Prof Shrikishan More, NAAC coordinator Dr Aparna Kotapalle, Dr Dinesh Kolte, Dr Pratibha Girbane and others were present. Students, professors, non-teaching staff and others participated. Doctors from the Dattaji Bhale Blood bank Dr Dilip Dange, Prashant Chitnis, Gajanan Wagh, Manisha Musale, Revathi Joshi and others assisted. Dr Kolte informed that 105 people donated blood because of the contribution of everyone in the college who worked for the success of this camp.