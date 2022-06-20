Blood samples thrown on open space at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 20:

The negligence towards the disposition of the bio-waste at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) continues. On Monday, the blood samples were seen in the heaps of garbage accumulated on the open spaces, posing a severe threat to the lives of the patients and their relatives.

Thousands of patients from Marathwada and other districts of the state come to GMCH for treatment. When the patients are admitted to various departments, their blood samples are taken for testing. However, after the testing, it is expected that the blood samples should be disposed off properly. However, it is being neglected was found on Monday. Blood sample bags were found in garbage near a medicine shop at GMCH.

Presently, the contact of disposing off the bio-waste at GMCH is given to a private agency. Still, the samples were found in the garbage on open space. The GMCH administration has taken serious cognizance of the matter and the inquiry in this matter is on.

Dean Dr Varsha Rote - Kaginalkar said that an inquiry in this regard is going on while strict action will be taken against those responsible.