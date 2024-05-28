Blooming Buds school secures 100% result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2024 10:35 PM2024-05-28T22:35:02+5:302024-05-28T22:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Blooming Buds English High school secured 100% result in the SSC Board Exam. School chairman ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Blooming Buds English High school secured 100% result in the SSC Board Exam.
School chairman Dr Aziz Ahmed Quadri, principal Anjum Quadri and administrator Hana Quadri congratulated all the successful students. They thanked the staff, parents and students for their efforts.Open in app