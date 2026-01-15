‘Blue ink of duty’ in ERO 9;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Voter enthusiasm was visible from early morning at polling centres in ERO 9 during the municipal elections on Thursday. From 7 am, senior citizens and women were seen casting their votes. In areas such as Kranti Chowk, Osmanpura, and Padampura, many voters claimed to prioritise local issues like water, roads, drainage, and informed candidate choices while exercising their voting rights. The participation of both young and senior voters was particularly notable. However, the lack of mobile storage facilities at most centres caused inconvenience for voters.

The ‘Sakhi’ polling centre at RJ International School was a special attraction. Voters were welcomed with rose petals and sesame sweets, and four women supervised the centre’s operations. A nursery was arranged for accompanying young children. Election officer Neelam Bafna visited the centre and appreciated the planning.

Despite the enthusiastic atmosphere, some difficulties were noted. At the Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Centre, no wheelchairs were available for differently-abled voters, causing trouble for voters. Confusion also arose at several centres when members of the same family were assigned to different polling stations.

Long queues outside polling centres were abuzz not only with discussions about candidates but also with local civic issues. Voters complained about navigating potholes and garbage while reaching the centres, even as they discussed smart city projects.

In some areas, husbands guided their wives on election symbols due to confusion. At the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Office polling centre, officials explained the voting process to voters. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodlele and Anita Ghodlele voted at the Bansilalnagar centre. At Priyadarshini School in prabhag 20, a few third-gender voters also exercised their voting rights.