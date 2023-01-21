‘Bluetooth’ found with MPSC candidate

Aurangabad: A candidate was found possessing ‘Bluetooth’ at one of centres of the main examination of the Mahrashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) being held in the city on Saturday.

The MPSC is conducting the main examinations in two sessions at four centres in the city between January 21 and 23. The first session is from 9 am to 12 noon (morning) and the second session is being organised from 4 pm onwards. A total of 1182 registered for the examination while 1145 were present at the four centres.

The centre-wise number of candidate present is as follows; Government College of Arts and Science (420), Maulana Azad College (275), Dr Babasasaheb Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce (236) and Milind College (222). A total of 37 candidates were absent.

A case was registered with City Chowk Police Station against the candidate on the basis of the complaint lodged by the centre chief.

According to details, Dr Syed Atharuddin Mainuddin Qadri is head of the MPSC examination centre of Maulana Azad College.

The morning session of MPSC Main 2022 began at 9 am under the Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras. The frisking agency examined all students and allowed them to enter the examination hall. Carrying mobile phone and other electronic and communication tools were banned.

Centre chief Dr Syed Qadri and an observer from the district collector's office Rupesh Shingare were on a visit to the examinations hall (room no 4). They found Sachin Navnath Baglae possessing ‘Bluetooth earphone.’

The MPSC took serious note of the case. The centre chief lodged the complaint with City Chowk Police Station under section 7 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act of 1982. The MPSC gave information about lodging a criminal case against the candidate Sachin Bagla through its ‘Twitter handle.