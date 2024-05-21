Board employees perform election duty despite pressure of preparing result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The employees of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) performed election duty despite the pressure of preparing the HSC result.

It may be noted that the Board conducted the HSC examination at nine divisions across the State in February-March and declared its result on Tuesday.

The work of the MSBSHSE comes under emergency services, employees are excluded from the election work. Except for employees of Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, no other division was called on for election.

The district administration called the employees of this division just a few days before the polling. The division has 60 employees while 48 of them were on election duty.

The employees of the local division had a tough time while doing election duty and also completing the work of results which needed to be declared on time. When contacted, the divisional secretary of the Board Dr Vaishali Jamdar said that they contributed to national work while compiling the HSC result.

Box

1271 students get additional for Sports

Dr Vaishali said 1271 students in the divisional got additional marks for participation in sports events. The district-wise number of the additional marks beneficiaries are as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (517), Beed (125), Parbhani (284), Jalna (246) and Hingoli (101).