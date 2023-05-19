Board investigates alleged tampering of 372 answer sheets

Same handwriting in 372 answer sheet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state board examination has been marred by controversy as 372 answer sheets of the 12th-grade physics subject were found to have the same person's handwriting.

The matter has been reported to the State Board of Education, and an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident. The answer sheets in question mainly originate from examination centres in Beed and Hingoli districts.

The board officials have maintained strict confidentiality regarding the ongoing investigation and are trying to ascertain whether the answer sheets were tampered with at the centre or were issued in such a manner.

The inquiry committee's initial report suggests that the partial answers on the answer sheets were written by the same person. Further questioning of moderators and examination centre personnel will be conducted to determine the root cause of the incident.