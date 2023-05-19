Board of vocational education and training announces timetable for admission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State board of skill, vocational education and training has recently released the timetable for admission to its various certificate courses. The online registration process will continue until May 31. Following that, the institution wise admission confirmation process will take place from June 15 to July 31.

The admission process had been disrupted due to covid for the past three years. Therefore, this year, the authorities have meticulously planned to conclude the admission process by August 2023. The board of education offers numerous skill-oriented courses for students in 10th and 12th grades.

To encourage admissions this year, the Board has decided to implement an incentive campaign. The campaign aims to provide comprehensive information about the board's courses, training schemes, employment and self-employment opportunities, course equivalencies, as well as higher education options. Additionally, organizations are required to furnish details regarding guidance and counseling camps, as well as employment fairs. The board is determined to streamline the admission process and promote skill development among students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said officials.