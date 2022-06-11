Body of a 22-year-old girl found

Aurangabad, June 11:

The body of a 22-year-old girl was found in Godavari river basin at Old Kaygaon at 10 am on Saturday. The locals informed the Gangapur police. Police, with the help of locals, pulled the bodies out of the water.

According to police, the girl was identified as Divya Anil Dande (Babargaon, Gangapur). As the body was in a decomposed state, the doctors performed an autopsy on the spot. The girl had been missing since Thursday. A missing complaint was registered in Gangapur police station by her mother. A case of accidental death was reported at Gangapur police station today. Constable Vilas Ghusinge is further investigating the case.