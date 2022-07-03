Body of retired Talathi found in Siddharth Garden

Murder or suicide : Kranti Chowk police start investigation

Aurangabad, July 3:

The body of a retired Talathi who came to visit his sister was found hanging from a tree near the aquarium in Siddharth garden on Sunday. The body had several stab marks. The police also found a knife near his body and are now determining whether it is a suicide or murder.

According to Kranti Chowk police, the deceased has been identified as Bashir Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh (58, Shingi Pimpri, Gangapur). Sheikh had come to Aurangabad on Saturday to meet his sister. After staying at the sister's house at night, he left for Gangapur on Sunday morning. However, his body was found hanging to a tree near the aquarium in Siddhartha garden. There were several stab wounds on his body. The strangled body was seen by the citizens who came to walk in the park. The incident was then reported to the Kranti Chowk police. The police sent the body to the Government Medical College and Hospital. A case of accidental death was registered in the Kranti Chowk police station.

Knife found near body

Police found a bag at the spot that contained Sheikh's office documents. Police also found a sharp knife near the body. The police have speculated that it may have been a suicide, and further investigation are underway.