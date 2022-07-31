Body of youth who jumped into river still not found

Aurangabad, July 31:

The body of Praveen Pawar, who jumped into the Godavari river from the Pategaon bridge near Paithan city on Saturday, was not found even after a long search on Sunday. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Paithan municipal council fire brigade personnel tried to find the body with the help of a boat. The search was carried out under the guidance of Tehsildar Datta Nilawad and PI Kishore Pawar. The search operation was carried out till late in the night on Sunday, but was called off due to darkness. The search will be carried out again on Monday, said Khalil Dhande.