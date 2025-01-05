Bogus documents lead to revocation of 2 Apale Sarkar licenses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major crackdown on fraudulent activities, District Collector Deelip Swami has permanently revoked the licenses of two Apale Sarkar centres for submitting fake documents to obtain non-criminal certificates. The centres in question, located in Market Savangi (Khultabad) and Waduj Takli (Kannad), were found guilty of tampering with vital paperwork.

The fraud came to light after a suspicious income certificate was submitted by Ganesh Nalawade, a computer operator at the Market Savangi Gram Panchayat office. The certificate, meant for Sumit Nikam from Indapur, was flagged when officials discovered that the barcode linked to the certificate belonged to someone else. Further investigation revealed that Nalawade had altered the certificate and uploaded fake documents for other individuals as well, including Katkar and Kamthe.

A report from the Kannad Sub-Divisional Officer confirmed the fraud, prompting District Collector Swami to revoke Nalawade's license for operating on the Apale Sarkar portal. Similarly, Anil Sonawane, a centre operator in Waduj Takli, was also found guilty of submitting forged documents. His license has been permanently revoked as well.

Permanent Revocation of Two Licenses

After complaints regarding wrongful practices by Apale Sarkar portal centre operators, an inquiry was conducted, revealing alterations in online submissions from the two centres. As a result, the licenses of both centres have been permanently revoked.---------------(Deelip Swami, District Collector).

The revocation of these licenses highlights the increasing scrutiny of online submissions and the importance of transparency in government processes.