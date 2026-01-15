Bogus voting dispute escalates in Mukundwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At the polling center in Mukundwadi, prabhag 24, tensions flared around 3.30 pm over alleged bogus voting, leading to a scuffle between opposition and ruling party workers. Police and paramilitary intervention prevented further escalation.

The issue began at the municipal school (Room No. 4) when voter Vinod Shinde’s photograph did not match the voter list. NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) representatives objected, stopping him from voting. Uddhav Sena, Congress, and NCP accused the BJP of allowing several bogus votes.

Suspicion of 'bogus voters' hiding in hotel

Outside the center, workers alleged bogus voters were being hidden in the A-One Hotel opposite the polling station and attempted to enter, but police intervened. Workers raised slogans like, “The government fears us, sends police ahead,” creating further tension.

Police action and market closure

CRT personnel were deployed, and as a precaution, the main Mukundwadi market was closed. Police used force to control the crowd and restore order.