BOI's anniversary celebrated with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 118th anniversary of the local branch of Bank of India was celebrated with enthusiasm by distributing sweets. Lokmat vice president CA Shailesh Chandiwal, account incharge Amrish Shroff and district planning officer Bharat Wayal were the chief guests in the programme organized on this occasion. Chief manager Dharmesh Vij guided on the occasion. The dignitaries shared their experiences of changes in the banks and brainstormed on the direction of banks in the future. Administration manager Ravindra Sapkale anchored the programme. All the officers and employees of the bank were present.