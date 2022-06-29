Bomb at Chikalthana airport, defused in 67 minutes

Mock drill at Chikalthana airport

Aurangabad, June 29:

A bomb was reported at Chikalthana international airport at 11.30 am on Wednesday. The security system was alerted within minutes and the bomb was defused in just 67 minutes. But this was not a real bomb, but a mock drill carried out by the airport bomb threat review committee. It was found that all the security arrangements were in place.

The airport administration evacuated all passengers present at the terminal after information was received that a bomb had been planted at the airport. Members of the airport bomb threat committee arrived at the spot. Medical team, airport security force and fire brigade also reached the spot.

A bomb detection and disposal squad of local police also rushed to the airport. During the investigation, a suspicious bag was found between the check-in counters No 9 and 10 of an airline. The bomb was defused by members of the bomb disposal squad. The whole process was completed in 67 minutes.

Bomb threat review committee

CISF deputy commandant Pawan Kumar and airport director DG Salve said the Civil Aviation Safety Bureau has developed a bomb threat contingency plan to protect the airport from a threat like a bomb. Under this, a bomb threat review committee has been set up at the airport.