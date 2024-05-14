Bombay High Court refuses to quash criminal case against Chandrababu Naidu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court declined to quash the criminal case against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nakka Ananda Babu. Justices Mangesh Patil and Shailesh P Brahme observed substantial evidence implicating both individuals in the alleged crime.

The incident in question dates back to July 2010, when Naidu, Babu, and 66 associates were arrested by the Dharmabad police amid protests concerning the Bhabli dam. Following their arrest, they were placed in judicial custody at a temporary jail in Dharmabad. However, tensions escalated when the Maharashtra jail deputy inspector general of police ordered their transfer to Harsul jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This move met with resistance from Naidu and Babu. They are accused of verbally abusing jail officials and threatening inter-state conflict if compelled to board the arranged vehicle.

The criminal charges against Naidu and Babu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relating to assault on public servants, causing harm with dangerous weapons, and engaging in dangerous acts. Despite their application seeking the dismissal of the case being denied, the court granted interim relief to the accused until July 8.