BoM’s Aadhaar on Wheels launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bank of Maharashtra's ‘Aadhaar on Wheels’ vehicle was inaugurated on Saturday by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, at Itawa village of Gangapur tehsil.

Bank of Maharashtra in tie-up with Chanakya E-Services started Aadhaar enrolment centre vehicle today at Itawa to enroll and update Aadhaar of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district at their doorstep.

People from the cooperative society, staff of different organisations, Gram Panchayats from rural area to book this vehicle in advance from Chanakya E-services. Vehicle will be there on the agreed date to enroll, update Aadhaar of needy people.