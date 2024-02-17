Bone pieces unearthed in the year-long murder case

Police conduct a 12 hour digging operation in Walmi area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A startling revelation emerged on Saturday as police unearthed pieces of bones during a 12-hour digging operation in the Walmi area, marking a significant breakthrough in the year-long mystery surrounding the disappearance of Avinash Tukaram Salve (41). Avinash, missing for fourteen months, was allegedly murdered by his cousin Rahul Kisan Salve (32, Pushpanagari) and buried in a pit dug for a water line near the Walmi area.

The incident, which occurred on January 13, 2023, came to light nearly a year later on February 15, 2024, when Rahul confessed to the crime at a village gathering. Following a complaint received by deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate, a fresh investigation into the murder commenced.

The digging operation, led by assistant commissioner of police Sampat Shinde and a team of officials, commenced at 7:30 am with Rahul present at the site. The excavation yielded bone fragments scattered across eight pits, dug 12 feet deep, with additional fragments discovered nearby.

Rahul reportedly confessed to the murder, detailing the events leading up to the burial. According to investigating officer Prabhakar Sonwane, DNA testing will be conducted on the recovered bones to confirm their identity and further progress the investigation.

Gruesome murder revelation

In his confession, Rahul said that he left after killing Avinash at night. In the morning he again went to the spot and saw 12 to 15 dogs were eating the body. Rahul drove them away. Only a hand, a few fingers and pieces of a leg were left at the site. He buried the remains under the waterline. Only 1 large bone was found in a pit and 6 fragments elsewhere.