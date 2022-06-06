Bonfire of tobacco products at Pishor, youth take oath not to eat tobacco, smoke

Pishor, June 6: Tobacco poses a great danger to the human health. It causes not only physical but also economic, mental and social damage. Tobacco products cause lifelong ailments to people. The younger generation in particular is falling prey to tobacco. With this in mind, Dr Sanjay Gaikwad took an initiative and burnt tobacco products with the help of youth and the Rural Hospital at Pishor on the World No Tobacco Day. Medical superintendent of Rural Hospital Dr Dheeraj Patil, dentist Dr Saifuddin Dhoondia, Vaibhav Tidke, Sumit Padghan, Ananda Mangate, Bhagwan Nikam, Govind Thackeray, Veena Ragade, Viju Dahake and others were present.

Dr Patil and Dr Dhoondia commented on the ill-effects of tobacco, Dr Gaikwad administered an oath to students of not taking tobacco.