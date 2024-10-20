Bonus boosts Diwali spirit for Waluj workers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the Diwali festival approaches, workers in the Waluj industrial area are actively discussing their bonuses. Which company will give the highest? Will contract and women workers get it too? Sweets and gifts along with the bonus? These questions come up every year. This time, some large factories have already given bonuses during Dussehra or a week before Diwali. Though the exact amounts aren't confirmed, workers have received their payments.

Statistics:

Waluj MIDC is home to 4,000 industries, employing over 100,000 workers, with contract workers making up 70% of the workforce. Along with bonuses, workers received gift boxes, sweets, and clothes.

United Breweries Limited has distributed Rs 95,000 to senior workers and Rs 70,000 to junior workers. Contract workers received their bonus along with sweets and gifts.

Verroc has given Rs 36,266 to Plant 7 workers, while all contract workers received their bonus along with sweets.

Worker Satisfaction Due to union Efforts:

Union efforts led to successful bonus agreements at United Breweries after talks between Mazdoor union leader Manohar Saner Patil and company officials Kiran Nemale and Surjeet Shah, the company management agreed to distribute bonuses and provide other facilities. The late Comrade Uddhav Bhavalkar was remembered, and thanks were extended to Comrade Ajay Bhavalkar. At Verroc, the bonus was announced in the presence of company management, including Vice President Satish Mande, Sudam Jadhav, and Vikas Magar.