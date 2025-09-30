Book ‘Guarding the Republic: New Frontiers in Constitutional Law' released

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A book, "Guarding the Republic: New Frontiers in Constitutional Law" was released on Saturday by the Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Gawaim, in a programme held in Nashik recently.

The book, written by Dr Ansari Zartab Jabeen (Head, School of Legal Studies and Research at MGM University), Dr Shahista Inamdar (Associate Professor, Navjeevan Law College) and Nehal Ahmed Nadwi (Assistant Professor, Woxsen School of Law, Woxsen University), is a comprehensive exploration of constitutional law challenges and advancements.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Chandrashekhar, various High Court judges, members of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, the president and members of the Nashik Bar Association were present.

It is particularly relevant for LLM students, as it aligns with the syllabus prescribed by the UGC for the Foundation course paper on Constitutional Law. The foreword for this seminal work was penned by Chief Justice Bhushan Gawai, highlighting its relevance and contribution to legal scholarship in India. In his remarks, the Chief Justice commended the authors for their timely and insightful contributions to the field.