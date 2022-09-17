Book on Hyderabad Muktisangram released

Aurangabad, Sept 17: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde released the book ‘Hyderabad (Marathwada) Muktisangram: Ek Drushtikshep’ in a programme held on Saturday.

Dr Mangala Borkar has penned the book as part of 75the year celebration of Muktisangram Din.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag at Hutatma Stambh at Siddharth Garden on the occasion of the 75th year of Marathwada Muktisangram Din.

CM Shinde released the book in the programme. Dr Borkar who is a professor in the Geriatrics Department of Government Medical College and Hospital is also a writer.

She sketched pictures of 134 freed fighters of Marathwada Liberation Movement in the book with brief information about the freedom struggle.

Dr Borkar said that she received guidance from divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar for writing and assistance from administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Abhijit Choudhary and his team for printing the book.