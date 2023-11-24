Book on Vasekar to be released tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A book on the work of Kala Maharshi and founder of Abhinav Chitrashala late Triyambak Vasekar will be published here on November 26 at 11 am.

Vasekar dedicated his entire life to the education and propagation of the art of painting. The book titled 'Kala Maharshi Triyambak Vasekar: Ek Dhyasparva' has been edited by his daughter Surekha Dandare-Vasekar and Ashok Dandare and will be published by veteran painting artist Suhas Bahualkar. Senior thinker and retired high court judge Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar will preside.

This book has been published by Abhang Prakashan Sanstha, Nanded. Publication ceremony will be held in the theater of Govindbhai Shroff Lalit Kala Akademi, said Sanjeev Kulkarni, Dr Parag Vasekar and Pratik Dandare.