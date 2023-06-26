Nashik: Car plunges from 35-foot bridge on Samruddhi highway, no casualties reported

A car accident occurred at Agaskhind in Sinnar taluka around 1:30 pm. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the Samruddhi Highway, causing it to plummet from the 35-foot-high bridge directly onto the Shivar road of the underpass. The car was significantly damaged in the accident, and three individuals from Ghansoli and Navi Mumbai were injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at SMBT Hospital.

The trio, originating from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, embarked on a journey from Ghoti to Shirdi in a Swift car. After passing through the Bharvir toll plaza on the Samruddhi Highway, they continued their route towards Shirdi. Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with the protective wall of the bridge situated between the two lanes near the Agaskhind Shivar underpass bridge, approximately 590.5 km into their journey. As a result, the car veered off the road and plummeted from a height of roughly 35 feet, resulting in a devastating road accident.

Upon witnessing the accident, several individuals working on the highway promptly reported the incident to the nearby toll booth. The victims of the accident were identified as Sunrees Goyal (53), Hemina Goyal (48), and Divya Goyal (24). Three individuals from Ghansoli and Navi Mumbai sustained injuries and were swiftly admitted to SMBT Hospital via an ambulance. The highway police quickly arrived at the scene to gather information about the accident.