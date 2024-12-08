Book ‘Theater for Young Minds Golden Magic of Theatre Pedagogy’ released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Theater for Young Minds Golden Magic of Theatre Pedagogy’

a book written by Dr Yogita Mahajan was released in a programme held in MGM University.

Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam released the book at the MGM Trust office. Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, Dean Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Dr Sharvari Tamane, Dr R R Deshmukh, Dr Kapilesh Mangal and all the relevant dignitaries were present.

Dr Mahajan is an experienced theatre artist who works in the School of Film Arts of the University. She has received a Junior Research Fellowship from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and a Golden Jubilee Fellowship from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

She has successfully presented her research papers in several national and international conferences. She has been working with in the field of theatre for the last two decades. She has worked as an actress and director in more than 60 plays.