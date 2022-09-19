Bookish flow; a yes or a no!

Avleen Dhody

Amidst the era of internet and technology, about a 47% of urban Indian youth are still engaged in books, the information available in the web world says. The fact being, books are all ‘packed source’ of knowledge and help with accurate, essential and wide covering combinations of the topics. AurangabadFirst caught up with the youngsters from varied fields to know their preferences of book engagement and their most favourite book.

Nidhi Pagariya, Architecture student

Architecture being a line of work made from a combination of art and technicality, we are required to be creative and logical at the same time. Every student has his/her own set of experiences that build their sensitivity. Reading projects by famous architects or learning the explained concepts, books really play a major role in learning designing or the history of architecture and contemporary architecture. Seeking inspiration from the famous architects’ books is lot more useful than getting information available over the internet. Following the trends, the ‘Pinterest’ which is used by every architecture student, has become a brainwave.

Siffat Chhabda, BBA aspirant

There is only one thing that could replace a book: another book. Personally, no technology can replace books even though online media is faster and efficient. Understanding each word of a book, engaging yourself is truly an unmatched world experience. ‘The psychology of money’ by Morgan Housel taught me how to manage money, invest it and to look at the world with your unique point of view. Searching over the internet is just a ‘copy paste’. Information from a book is clearer, because various senses are involved in reading a book. The information over the internet is ‘spoon fed’, and so makes me lazy. Books, apart from providing me with information, have given me life lessons too.

Mahi Dhate, MBBS student

A book is a dream you hold in your hands. Books are always over the online media. The bookish knowledge has taught al lot to me, may it be about being myself, or me as an aspiring doctor. ‘Theory of everything’ by Stephen Hawking has provided me a clearer view of the world through the author’s mind where he respectfully dismisses the belief. Such books help me focus and stay away from distractions unlike the internet and help avoid waste multiple hours and moreover protect our eyesight. I have also noticed how more reliable and in depth data was gained through books, whereas that in case of websites are not reliable. May it be any profession, books are always a better option than the web knowledge.

Sahej Bagga, Aspiring business analyst

Dreaming is vast, but making it a reality is rare. To me, books haven’t ever been a priority, it was always the internet. Everything has become so convenient, since the invention of internet. In my field of education as well, whenever I wanted to search about any specific topic, books haven’t been a good option, but over the internet, most of the technical coding is easier to hunt and not only that specific topic but many other reference topics could be searched. Secondly, the basic general knowledge, current affairs, world happenings, all of it can be immediately transmitted only through the internet and not the books. With changing times and technological advancements being provided to us, we need to adapt them and go about accordingly.