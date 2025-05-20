Boon English School achieves 100% results in SSC

May 20, 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Boon English School recorded excellent performance in the SSC board examinations maintaining 100% result. A total of 95 students appeared out of which 53 secured distinction. A total of 28 students secured 90% and above percentage. Quazi Zubiya Iram topped the batch with 98.4% followed by Faiza Naaz (97.6%) and Arisha Quadri (96.6%). Trustees, school in-charge Quazi Muslehuddin, headmistress Qamar Shaheen and supervisors appreciated the hard work of students and guidance provided by the teachers.

