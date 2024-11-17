Boosting Innovation for sustainable packaging day 1st concluded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

India’s youth have great potential, and their innovative ideas should drive nation-building, said ICC President Ramchandra Bhogale. He spoke on Saturday at the Indian Paper and Pulp Technical Association (IPPTA) conference at Hotel Hyatt Place. The event, held with support from corrugated box manufacturers, began with Ganesh Vandana and a lamp-lighting ceremony.

The two-day event saw 325 experts from India and abroad, with 22 research papers presented. The conference aimed to promote the use of corrugated boxes over plastic to reduce pollution and protect the environment. Dr. V.S. Sapkal, vice chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Mission University, stressed the importance of acquiring basic qualifications before exploring advanced fields like AI. IPPTA president Pawan Khetan thanked industry associations for their support and highlighted the potential for transformative discussions. C.D. Ramayya Subramaniam, conference chairman Shekhar Desarda, western India corrugated box manufacturers association president Anil Loya and IPPTA vice president S.V.R. Krishnan and others were present the event.