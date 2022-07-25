Bootleggers under police scanner

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 25:

The city police have executed action against bootleggers for selling illicit liquor. The anti-illicit liquor squad executed 20 actions and cases were registered against 23 persons. The police have seized liquor and 12 vehicles amounting to Rs 11.33 lakh, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta established the anti-illicit liquor squad on June 25. The squad executed action against bootleggers between June 27 and July 25 at various places in the city.

During 20 raids, cases were registered against 23 persons and liquor and other articles worth Rs 11.33 lakh were seized during this period.

The police actions were executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by API Dnyaneshwar Avghad, Manoj Chavan, Sunil Jadhav, Parshuram Sonune, Nitesh Sundarde, Aarti Kusale and others.