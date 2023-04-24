BoS election today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election for the posts of chairmen of five Board of Studies (BoS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be conducted on April 25.

The university is holding the election for the chairmen of 38 BoS. The last date for withdrawal of the nomination paper was April 19. The chairmen of 19 BoS were selected unopposed as there was a single candidate in the fray for each of the boards.

No eligible candidate was found for the 14 BoS chairman during the scrutiny of nomination papers. The post of chairmen of these BoS will remain vacant. So, the elections will be held for the post of chairmen of BoS of Marathi, Hindi, History, Botany and Chemistry at 11 am on Tuesday.

Registrar and election returning officer Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that there are 10 candidates in the fray for the election.

He said that those candidates who were elected unopposed would be presented with a certificate on Tuesday. The names of subject-wise some of the unopposed elected candidates are as follows; Public Administration (Dr Satish Dandge), Political Science (Dr Shuja Shakir), Psychology (Dr Aparna Ashtaputre), English (Dr Ramesh Chaugule), Economics (Dr Dilip Arjune), Geography (Dr Akbar Khan), Procedural Law (Dr Aparna Kotapalle), Microbiology (Dr Prashant Dixit) and Physics (Dr B N Dole).